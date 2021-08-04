ERWIN - Ms. Frankie Lee Lewis, age 94, passed from her earthly home to Heaven on Monday, August 2, 2021 at Christian Care Center of Erwin.
Frankie was born August 16, 1926 to William Sherman and Cinda Jane Hensley Lewis. She was a native of Unicoi County and lived in Erwin all her life.
Frankie was an artist of Erwin’s Southern Potteries. She has fond memories of painting Blue Ridge Pottery from 1945 to 1957. Following this, she worked for 35 years as an LPN at Unicoi County Memorial Hospital. She retired in 1993.
Frankie had several interests including gardening, Reds Baseball, crossword puzzles and walking faithfully for exercise throughout Erwin.
She would laughingly share that she was a “silent partner” of the Valley Beautiful Antique Mall. She was a member of the Blue Ridge and Cash Family Pottery Clubs. She even signed autographs on occasion and would recount stories of other artists, with whom she had worked with.
Frankie, along with her sister Glenna, bowled in local leagues for over 50 years. She was a member of Mountain Dale Freewill Baptist Church and voted a solid Republican ticket for greater than 75 years.
Frankie was preceded in death by her parents, six brothers: Danie, Everette, Lloyd, Clifford, Jack, and Brownloe; one sister, Mary Lewis Willis; one niece, Sharon Lewis.
Those left to cherish her memory locally include: her sister, Glenna Lewis; brother, Don “Brushy” Lewis; nephews: Joey Lewis and Mike Lewis; niece, Vicki Lewis Osborne, husband, Eric, and daughter Laurel. She also has several additional nieces, nephews, and cousins that will miss her and cherish her memory.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:30 PM Friday, August 6, 2021 in the Robert Ledford Funeral Home. They respectfully ask, if you attend, to bring and wear a mask or facial covering while inside.
The funeral and committal service will follow at 3:00 PM at the Hensley Family Cemetery, Spivey Mountain Community. Pastor Tommy Hensley will officiate. Special music will be provided by the Mountain Dale Trio and her nephew, Joey Lewis. Active pallbearers will be Mike Lewis, Eric Osborne, John Yoder, Everette Hughes, David Higgins, and Randall Lewis. Honorary pallbearers will be the men of Mountain Dale Freewill Baptist Church. Those wishing to attend are asked to gather at the cemetery or be at the funeral home by 2:30 PM on Friday to go in procession.
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Lewis family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Lewis family. (423) 743-1380.