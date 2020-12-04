LIMESTONE - Ms. Elizabeth Diane Byers Wilhoit, age 59, Limestone, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center.
Ms. Wilhoit was born May 17, 1961 in Washington County and the daughter of the late James Dillard & Ilsa Claudette McCourry Byers.
She was an LPN at the Center on Aging and Health in Erwin.
Ms. Wilhoit was a member of Mustard Seed Church.
Survivors include two daughters, Rachael Wilhoit (Jorden Gardner) and Tiffany Renee Matthews (Daniel); grandchildren, Nehemiah Gardner, Noah Gardner, Tristan Matthews and Rigby Matthews; sister, Debbie Byers; aunt, Betty Willis; and several cousins.
Funeral services will be conducted 8:00 pm Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry Powers officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm Saturday prior to the service.
Graveside services will be conducted 3:00 pm Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
Condolences may be sent to the Wilhoit family online at www.dilow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821