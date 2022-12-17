JONESBOROUGH - Ms. Dorothy Ann Hartman Wheelock Moore, Jonesborough, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Franklin Woods Community Hospital.

Ms. Moore was born April 24, 1928, to the late Cecil Calloway & Eula Alma Keys Hartman of the Harmony Community. She was predeceased by her son, Steve Wheelock, granddaughter, Misty Carrier. She and the late Al Wheelock also had four daughters and seven other grandchildren.

