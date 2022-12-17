JONESBOROUGH - Ms. Dorothy Ann Hartman Wheelock Moore, Jonesborough, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Franklin Woods Community Hospital.
Ms. Moore was born April 24, 1928, to the late Cecil Calloway & Eula Alma Keys Hartman of the Harmony Community. She was predeceased by her son, Steve Wheelock, granddaughter, Misty Carrier. She and the late Al Wheelock also had four daughters and seven other grandchildren.
Dorothy loved playing the guitar, piano and singing at Valley View United Methodist Church, where she was saved as a teenager and accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior and was one of the First members to join Valley View United Methodist Church. She loved playing softball and played her last game at 77. She was a private caregiver for 30 years. She cared for patients as if they were her own family members and had fond memories of each of them.
Those left to cherish her memory are grandsons, Michael Hartman, Johnson City and Trevor Stafford (Heidi) and their children, Tyler & Juliette, Knoxville; and a special friend whom she loved like a grandson, James Shannon Zukas, Johnson City; and a special friend whom she thought of as a daughter, Loretta Henley, Jonesborough.
At Dorothy’s request, the family had a private graveside ceremony at Sulphur Springs Cemetery with Pastor Greg Davis officiating.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff on the Second Floor of Franklin Woods Community Hospital for their wonderful care.