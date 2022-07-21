Ms. Deborah Johnson Jul 21, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JONESBOROUGH - Ms. Deborah Johnson, age 66, Jonesborough, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.Ms. Johnson was born January 29, 1956, in Johnson City, and the daughter of the late George Bernard & Goldie Marie Ryans Johnson. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Rusty Johnson.She was a member of Bethel Christian Church.Ms. Johnson was owner and operator of Johnson Trucking.Survivors include her brother, Sandy Johnson of Gray, TN.Friends may come by Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home from 9:00 am till 3:00 pm Saturday, July 23, 2022, to sign the register for Ms. Johnson.Condolences may be sent to the Johnson family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Deborah Johnson Sandy Johnson Dillow-taylor Tn Condolence Rusty Johnson Funeral Home Recommended for you ON AIR