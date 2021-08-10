JOHNSON CITY - Ms. Brittany Lea Simmons Martin, 45, of Johnson City, passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021, with her family by her side.
Brittany graduated from Elizabethton High School in 1993. In the following years, she worked several positions trying to find her place in life. The jobs over the years included: owner/manager of Radio Shack in Erwin, Blankenship Pharmacy, Road Runner Markets, as well as front end manager at Food City. She finally found her true passion as a caregiver at Home Instead. Brittany found great satisfaction getting to know her clients and helping them with whatever they needed.
Brittany has been a caregiver her whole life, always putting others feelings before her own. Her goal was to always do something to make a friend or stranger have a better day. She was constantly wearing a gleaming smile and she had a laugh that was contagious. Her heart was so big, always doing small gestures so that others could find a little joy throughout their day. She never wanted people to be lonely or hurt. She always looked for the good in everyone. She found comfort and love spending time at home with her neighbors and her cat. BoBo her teenage ginger cat brought her continuous love and companionship.
Brittany is survived by her mother, Joyce Simmons of Johnson City; father, Charles Simmons and his wife JoAnn of Greeneville; sister, Dee McCutcheon and her husband David of Sulphur Springs; the one and only niece, Breanna Lea Hankes and her husband Justin of Jonesborough; special mentions, her favorite aunts, Shirley Fender and Betsy Phillips, both of Unicoi; her newest friend, Rachel Swoboda; her longtime friend, Jeff McCoury; her closest and best friend Grecia Farret who was Britt’s rock through life.
The family of Brittany Lea Simmons will receive friends from 6 to 7 pm Friday, August 13, 2021, at Tetrick Funeral Services. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7 pm with Caleb King officiating.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Martin family. (423) 610-7171