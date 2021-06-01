JOHNSON CITY - Ms. Betty Garland Higginbotham, 91, of Johnson City, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Cornerstone Village North in Johnson City.
She was born in Mitchell County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Rapha and Vadie Slagle Garland.
She was of the Baptist faith.
Betty is remembered for being a loving mother, doting grandmother, and adoring great grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially cooking for them; nobody ever left her house hungry.
When she wasn’t in the kitchen, she could be found in the garden, tending her flowers or enjoying the outdoors. Betty was also known to have a talent for working with her hands and applied this to any craft she was given a chance at.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by: her husband, Donald Higginbotham, in 2005; one son, Donald Joseph Higginbotham; and three siblings, Burl Garland, Kenneth Garland, and Shirley Sneed.
Those surviving include: one son, Mike Higginbotham and wife Pam; grandchildren, Amy Kuntz and husband Mike, Chris Higginbotham, Brandy Miller and husband Jamie; great grandchildren, Malachi Higginbotham and Allie Miller; as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family of Betty Higginbotham will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Mountain View Baptist Church. A memorial service will be held afterward at 4:00 PM. Service will be officiated by Pastor Keith Malone, with a selection of music provided by Kelly Davenport.
Memories and condolences may be shared via www.morrisbaker.com
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the family.