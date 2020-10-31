JOHNSON CITY - Ms. Belle Marie Orten, age 87, Johnson City, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at Cornerstone Village-North.
Ms. Orten was born April 9, 1933 in Washington County. She was the daughter of the late Ralph & Lona May Hise Orten.
She was a member of Trinity Assembly of God. She was very compassionate about Teen Challenge. She had a love for young people and was an encourager to all her friends.
Survivors include special cousins and many friends.
Entombment services will be conducted 10:00 am Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Roselawn Memory Gardens with Pastor Ed Jefferies and Pastor Kenneth Jefferies officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Teen Challenge c/o Trinity Assembly of God P.O. Box 1102 Johnson City, TN 37605.
Condolences may be sent to the Orten family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821