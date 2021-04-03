JONESBOROUGH - Ms. Barbara Hartley, age 69, Jonesborough, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at her residence.
She was the daughter of the late Harry & Rita Grime Luzader, born to them on August 31, 1951 in Muncie, Indiana.
Barbara was a graduate of North Central High School in Indiana and in 1974 graduated from Ball State University. After graduating she moved to Houston, TX and eventually moved to Jonesborough where she lived most of her life.
She worked at the United States Postal Services as a letter Carrier until her retirement, Barbara donated to many charities over her lifetime and believed in helping others. She was an avid gardener who loved indoor and outdoor plants, always excited for the first appearance of spring flowers.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother, James Luzader, uncle, Hiram Holbrook and a son Will Owen Hartley.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Kirk Hartley and Jessica Hartley; aunt, Margaret Alyce Holbrook; sister, Lynn Little (Melvin); niece, Kelly Johnson (David); nephew, Brian Kustad (Susie); close friends, Kathy Phillips, Karen Bryant, Chadwick Dykes and Kathy Hartley.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm Monday, April 5, 2021 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be conducted 11:00 am Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Roselawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
