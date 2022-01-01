JONESBOROUGH - Ms. Anna “Elizabeth” Dunbar, age 81, of Jonesborough, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021, at Vivant Healthcare of Bristol.
Born on February 28, 1940, in Washington County, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Waits & Helen Moore.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Dunbar, and first husband, Lynn Courtney Murr.
Survivors include, son, Richard Murr, daughter, Kathy Wallace (David), step-son, Scott Dunbar (Dee), 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at Telford United Methodist Church on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 11:00 AM. Pastor Perry Cleek will be officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church at 1916 Hwy 81 South, Jonesborough, Tennessee, 37659.
Condolences may be sent to the Dunbar family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN. 753-3821