JONESBOROUGH - Ms. Anita Tipton Worley passed away at home Thursday, August 4, 2022, after a long battle with cancer.
Anita was born in Johnson City Tennessee, and was a resident of Jonesborough, TN, and part time resident in Melbourne and Port Orange Florida.
Anita worked in Florida for the Volusia County School Board and continued on in Carter County Tn. She started then as a Clerk at Carter County Court House, until she moved to Erwin and retired as Juvenile Court Clerk.
Anita was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth R. Worley; parents Roy L. Tipton and Leona Hazelwood.
Survivors include one sister, Debra and husband Richard Bowling; two sons, Vance Rountree, and wife Emma, their sons, Vance and Evan and Dennis Rountree and wife Nikki, and daughter Nevaeh; one nephew; two nieces; one grandnephew.
Anita was of the Baptist faith and a born-again believer.
A graveside committal service for Anita Tipton Worley will be conducted at 1 pm Monday, August 8, 2022, in the Mountain Home National Cemetery with Chad Bogart officiating. Active pallbearers will be Vance Rountree, Dennis Rountree, Gator Bowling, Jonah Bowling, Malachi McMahan, and Issac Phillips. Minister, family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 12:50 pm Monday.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Worley Family.