Mrs. Wilma Rhea Collins Kitzmiller, age 94, was called home by her Heavenly Father on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was a resident at Hillview Nursing Home in Elizabethton, TN, but formerly resided in Johnson City, TN.
Born on April 26, 1929, Wilma was the fourth of eleven children of John N. and Myrtle Range Collins.
Mrs. Kitzmiller was born and raised in Carter County, Tennessee, in the Oak Grove/Powder Branch community. She was a lifelong member of Oak Grove Christian Church. Wilma was a 1947 graduate of Happy Valley High School, and in 1950, she received a B.A. in Business Education from Steed College of Technology, Elizabethton. She retired from the Carter County School System where she devoted her entire career to teaching Business Education at Happy Valley High School from 1950-1985.
Wilma enjoyed reading, gardening, and watching Atlanta Braves baseball.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Kitzmiller was preceded in death by ten siblings, and by her husband William M. Kitzmiller.
Wilma is survived by her only daughter, Karen Kitzmiller Norman and husband Mark of Johnson City; grandsons Andrew Norman and wife Jennica; Eric Norman and wife Jessi, all of Johnson City. In addition, Mrs. Kitzmiller is survived by six great-grandchildren: Mallory, Judah, Elias, Gabriel, Greer, and Maren Norman, all of Johnson City. Also remaining to cherish her memory is a special niece, Brenda Collins Kyte. Several other nieces, nephews, and cousins survive.
A service to honor the life and memory of Wilma Kitzmiller will be held on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Memorial Funeral Home, Elizabethton, Tennessee, with Dr. Ted Thomas and Andrew Norman officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:00-12:30 with the funeral beginning at 12:30. Interment will take place at Monte Vista Cemetery, 1900 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, at 2:00 on May 17.
Mrs. Kitzmiller had requested that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oak Grove Christian Church, 436 Jim Elliott Road, Elizabethton, TN 37643, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38501. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
