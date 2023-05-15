Mrs. Wilma Rhea Collins Kitzmiller, age 94, was called home by her Heavenly Father on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was a resident at Hillview Nursing Home in Elizabethton, TN, but formerly resided in Johnson City, TN.

Born on April 26, 1929, Wilma was the fourth of eleven children of John N. and Myrtle Range Collins.

