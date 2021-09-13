“God saw her getting tired, and a cure was not to be.
So He put His arms around her and whispered “Come to Me.”
With tearful eyes we watched her health decline, and saw her quickly fade away.
Although we loved her dearly, we could not make her stay.
A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands put to rest,
God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best.”
LIMESTONE - Mrs. Wilma J. Mongold, 84 of Limestone passed away peacefully at Laughlin Memorial Hospital on Friday, September 11, 2021. She was surrounded by loving family and friends.
Born to the late Tommie Hensley and Blannie Barlow Hensley, Wilma was preceded in death by her son, Mark A. Mongold in 1991. Left to cherish her memories are her loving spouse of 64 years, Billy F. Mongold, one daughter, Sharon M. Faircloth and son-in-law, Michael of Hickory, NC, two cherished grandchildren; granddaughter Calah B. Faircloth of Boone, NC; grandson Tyler M. Faircloth and spouse Emily of Hickory, NC. One brother, Glen Hensley and spouse Charlotte of Gray, TN. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Wilma was a 1955 graduate of Washington College Academy in Limestone where she was a star basketball player for the women’s team. She enjoyed gardening, working outside, cooking, assisting others, and most importantly - her family! She was a devoted worshipper of her loving God and Savior, Jesus Christ. Wilma was a former employee of Magnavox in Greenville, TN and retired after 34 years of service with Plus Mark, Inc. in Afton, TN.
The visitation will be on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 1:00-2:00pm at Jeffers Funeral Chapel at Afton. Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm in the funeral home chapel with interment in Urbana Cemetery, Limestone, TN. The Reverend Dr. Charles Kyker will officiate. Due to COVID concerns, the family will not form a receiving line.
To the many healthcare professionals who have cared for Mrs. Mongold over the past couple of years, the family would like to say thank you for taking such wonderful care of our loved one. A special thank you to the staff of Davita Dialysis Center in Greenville, TN and Dr. Martin Q. Tran of East Tennessee Medical Associates in Johnson City, TN.