JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Wanda Lucille Yates, age 94, Jonesborough, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at NHC Healthcare of Johnson City.
Mrs. Yates was born April 13, 1926 in Johnson City, TN to Ed & Maude Treadway. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Lawrence Luttrell and Robert Yates, son, Ronnie Luttrell, sisters, Naomi Gillette and Peggy Cloyd and son-in-law, Wayne Slark.
She graduated from Lamar High School where she played basketball. After graduation she went to work in the lab at Oak Ridge where she took part in the Manhattan Project. Later she discovered she helped develop the first atomic bomb.
She owned & operated Tri-City Lettering for many years. She was an avid sports fan that loved going to ETSU basketball games and watching the Lady Vols and Atlanta Braves. She loved traveling and spending time with her grandchildren.
She was a member of Boones Creek Christian Church where she attended regularly until she became disabled. She was a devout Christian who loved the Lord, and lived it every day. Everyone who met her was touched by her sweet smile.
Those left with treasured memories include three daughters, Sandra Slark, Cathy McCoy (Joe) and Beth Tipton (Scott); step-son, David Yates; seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and one on the way, and one great-great granddaughter; several nieces, nephews and one very special niece, Tammy Cloyd.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to NHC Healthcare, especially station three, Sam, Bridgette, Chris, Kristy, Laura NP, mom’s sweet roommate, Emma Moore, and all the wonderful caregivers who touched mom’s life in a very special way.
Friends may come by Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home Friday, October 30, 2020 from 9:00-6:00 pm to view and sign the register.
Private graveside services will be conducted Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Tri-City Memory Gardens for close friends and family.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Shannon Luttrell, Jeremy Tipton, Tyler McCoy, Cody Preciado, Cameron Smith and Layton Smith.
