LIMESTONE - Mrs. Vivian Russell Hurley, age 93 of Limestone TN., passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at her residence.
Mrs. Hurley was born in Memphis, TN. in 1928. She had four devoted daughters and four son-in laws that she welcomed into the family as her own sons; Dr Dale and Carolyn Grant, Tolise and Edward Stein, Sandi and Clay Huddleston and Pamela and Kirk Hoxie.
She was a beloved grandmother to Joe, Jami and Jessie Stein, James Huddleston and Noah Hoxie. She was also blessed to have a great-granddaughter Dayva Jo Harrington.
All that knew and loved her simply called her “Grandma.” She lived her many days with faith in God and surrounded by her family’s love. One day she will greet them with a smile and a “welcome home.”
