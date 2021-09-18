TELFORD - Mrs. Vivian Fuller, 90, of Telford, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. The daughter of the late Gomer & Lallie Thornton Stewart, Vivian was born in Dayton, Ohio, on May 19, 1931.
Vivian was a graduate from Grace College and went on to become an elementary school teacher.
She is survived by her daughter, Ruth Fuller, grandson, Jamie Hoilman, great-grandchildren, Catlin Hoilman and Logan Hoilman, and several nieces and nephews.
Vivian is preceded in death by her husband, Carlton Fuller, daughter, Beth Fuller, one sister and four brothers.
Memorial service for Vivian will be held at Grace Brethren Church on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 2:00 PM.
Pastor Mick Funderburg will be officiating. Pastor Dave Blevens will be assisting in the service.
In lieu of flowers, it was Vivian’s wish that you put together a shoe box or donate to Operation Christmas Child, Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
