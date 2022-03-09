JOHNSON CITY - Mrs. Viva Richardt, 64, of Johnson City, went to be with Jesus after a courageous battle with Cancer on, March 8, 2022, at the home of her daughter.
Viva was a lifelong resident of Limestone. She was the daughter of the late Carl Widner and Christine Owen.
Viva was a homemaker, loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many. Viva was blessed with a large and loving family.
Viva devoted her life to serving her savior Jesus Christ and believed in the power of prayer. Viva loved to share the treasures she found and the food she made with everyone. Viva loved to cook and feed many of her family and community members.
She was famous for her macaroni and cheese and fried chicken. Viva was always playing jokes and making others laugh. Those who knew her will forever cherish the times and memories they shared with her.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Thomas “Tom Dooley” Widner.
Survivors include her significant other of thirty-two years, Chris Richardt; three daughters, Christina Hensley and her husband Danny, Amy Lacy and her husband Stephen, and Brittany Rupert and her husband Charlie; two brothers, Kevin Widner and his wife Sheryl and Glen Widner and his wife Terry; four sisters, Diana Witt, Virginia Teskey and her husband Terry, and Charlotte Giles and her significant other Mike and Lesa Welch and her husband James ; seven grandchildren, Austin Hicks and his wife Amber, Hunter Hicks, Cody Phillips, Emily Lacy, Connor Lacy, Jaxson Lacy, and Mason Rupert; and several nieces and nephews.
The family of Mrs. Viva Richardt will receive friends from 4 to 5 pm Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Tetrick Funeral Services. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 5:00 pm with Karl Gasser, Chaplain officiating.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Richardt family. (423) 610-7171