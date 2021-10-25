JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Virginia White Freeman, Jonesborough, passed away Friday October 22, 2021 at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Concord, North Carolina.
Mrs. Freeman was born in Lorain, Ohio to the late William Ray and Evalon Waggoner White. She was also preceded in death by her husband Vestal Freeman, brother William White and sister Sharon O’Neal.
Mrs. Freeman was a member of Cherry Grove Baptist Church. She retired from Siemens.
Survivors include two daughters Shellie O’Day and Stephanie (William) Waterman; grandchildren, Kailyn, Austin, Jacob, Jordon, and Whitney; great grandchild Azaira; one sister Martha Lawson, and several half-brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be Wednesday October 27, 2021 1:30 PM at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. The family will receive family and friends from 12:00 to 1:30 prior to the service. Graveside will follow at Washington County Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
