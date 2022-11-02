Mrs. Virginia Sanders Goines, age 99, entered God’s glorious Kingdom on October 31, 2022. She was born on October 28, 1923, to Lauretta and Will Sanders in Johnson City, Tennessee.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Claude J. Goines; two daughters, Priscilla Goines and Phyllis Goines; two sons, Robert Goines and Bill Goines; one grandchild, Michael Whittington; two brothers, William P. J. Sanders, and James Copney; and three sisters, Ethel Mae Adams, Ruth Dixon, and Hattie Hale. A devout Christian, Virginia accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and was baptized as a child. She was a long-time member of Friendship Baptist Church. In more recent years, she joined Cornerstone Church and attended regularly until her health began to fail. Over the years, God blessed Virginia with a wonderful life filled with His “grace and peace.” She read and studied one of her many Bibles on a daily basis, often highlighting specific phrases and verses. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother who spread her love and caring equally among them all. Her capacity to love her kids and others was endless and enduring. So much so that each member of her family thoroughly loved and adored her, as evidenced by their frequent visits to the family home for Sunday dinners. In addition to prayer, each guest had to recite a Bible verse. This was her way of encouraging everyone to read the Bible. One of Virginia’s favorite Bible verses is Matthew 6:33 – “But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.”
Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 12 pm from Conerstone Church, 120 Cornerstone Drive, Johnson City, TN. The family hour begins at 10:30am. Interment will follow at the VA National Cemetery, Mt. Home, TN. Professional service and care of Mrs. Virginia Sanders Goines and family are entrusted to Birchette Mortuary & Cremation Service Inc. (423) 926-9013