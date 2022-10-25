LIMESTONE - Mrs. Virginia Matthews Glaze, age 93, Limestone, TN, died Monday, October 24, 2022, at Four Oaks Heath Care.
A lifelong resident of Washington County and a daughter of the late Edward N. Matthews Sr. and Maude Shanks Matthews.
Mrs. Glaze graduated from Washington College Academy.
She was a member of Salem Presbyterian Church, Ladies of Salem and a Charter Member of Salem Cemetery. A ten-year employee of Kings Department Store in the cosmetic department, a director of the Washington County Dairy Princess Pageant and a PTA President of Washington College Academy Elementary. She loved to sew and cook birthday and Sunday dinners for her family. She was an avid UT fan, especially girls’ basketball.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, William H. Glaze, an infant son, a grandson, Bert Britton, three sisters and two brothers.
Survivors include a son, Jim Glaze (Rita); daughter, Sandra Britton; granddaughters, Kelly Perry (Robert) and Brandy Kolbe (Kasper); grandsons, Eric & Michael Britton (Jeannie); great-grandchildren, Shalee, Rylie, Alex, D.J., Dillon and Noam.
Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 PM, Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Salem Cemetery with Mr. Santo Cicirello officiating. Friends may visit the home of Mrs. Glaze at any time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Research Center, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be sent to the Glaze family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821
