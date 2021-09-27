JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Virginia Kathleen Tadlock, age 87, Jonesborough, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center after a brief illness.
Kathleen was the daughter of the late Mary Saylor. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Beryl Tadlock and a daughter, Mary Jane Smith.
Survivors include a son, Michael Tadlock (Sheila); son-in-law, Rick Smith; step-grandchildren, Kathy Rodefer (Josh) and Cole Standley (Becky); step-great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Kolton, Maddie and Makayla.
Friends may come by Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home from 10:00-1:00 pm Wednesday, September 29, 2021 to view and sign the register. Graveside services will follow at 3:00 pm Wednesday at Maple Lawn Cemetery with Rev. David Reece officiating.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
Memorial donations may be made to Washington County Animal Shelter 3411 N. Roan Street Johnson City, TN 37601.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821