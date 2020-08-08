JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Virginia (Jenny) Good Light, age 87, Jonesborough, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at NHC Healthcare of Johnson City.
Mrs. Light was born December 9, 1932 in Washington County and the daughter of the late Argil & Ethel Greene Good. She was also preceded in death by her husband, George Light, brothers, Ivin, Ramond, Elmer and Argil Good, Jr. and a sister Irene Powell.
Jenny was an excellent musician, organist and taught piano and organ lessons for many years. She served as organist and pianist for several area churches and funeral homes.
She was a member of First Baptist Church, Jonesborough, and Order of the Eastern Star, Washington Chapter No 57.
Survivors include several nephews and nieces.
Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 pm Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Joel Cook officiating. Entombment services will follow at Washington County Memory Gardens. The family asks to please adhere to CDC guidelines, wear masks and six feet distancing.
Pallbearers will be Jeffery Powell, John Powell, Larry Good, Roy Jones, Tim Peteroi and Joseph Bacon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holston Home for Children Box 188, Greeneville, TN 37744 or First Baptist Church 201 East Main Street Jonesborough, TN 37659.
