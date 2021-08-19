JONESBOROUGH -Mrs. Violet McKee, age 93, Jonesborough, on this day, Wednesday, August 18, 2021 God granted her special prayer that she could go home to be with her husband, sisters, brother and parents. We know they were waiting to welcome her home with open arms. She is safe at last with her Lord and Savior.
Mrs. McKee was born on August 4, 1928 in Washington County and the daughter of the late Jake & Annie Casey Phillips. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Calvin McKee, brother, James Phillips (Elizabeth), sisters, Annie Rambo (Bud), Bess Nelson (Wayne), Mary Ferguson (Rev. Bill), Lucille Phillips, and Carrie Holtsclaw (Ed).
She was a member of Jonesborough Baptist Tabernacle.
Survived by special caregivers’ niece, Carolyn & Roy Constable, niece, Joyce Bailey; two very special friends, Bodie and Brylee Puckett, they brought much joy to Violet’s life; sister-in-law, Louise McKee, several nieces and nephews.
Family request no food or home visits at this time due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.
Friends may come by Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home from 10:00-2:00 PM Friday, August 20, 2021 to sign and the register and view.
Graveside services will be conducted 11:00 am, Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Cherokee Baptist Cemetery with Rev. Jamie Ferguson officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the McKee family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821