JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Violet Lee Jackson, age 97, Jonesborough, passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mrs. Jackson was born January 23, 1925, in Jonesborough and the daughter of the late Joseph M. Walker, Jr. & Mary Emmaline Adams Walker. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Robert N. Jackson, daughters, Bobbie Sue Atkins and Seena Barley, son-in-law, Charles Atkins, granddaughter, Debbie Atkins Sanders, grandson, Aaron Broyles, sisters, Ethel Livingston, Leona Cupp, and Dorothy Jones and a brother, Kenneth Ray Walker.
She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
Survivors include a son, Steve Jackson (Debbie); daughter, Kathe Broyles (Aldon); grandchildren, Nathan Atkins (Danni), Bobbie Sanders (Dennis), Sonya O’Brien (Danny Birchfield), Carol Harris (Sammy), Christiana Brown (Chris), and Marsha Broyles; fifteen great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to JCMC Staff on hall 2300, State of Franklin Healthcare Associates, Ballad Hospice and Avalon Hospice.
Graveside services will be conducted 11:30 AM, Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Fairview Cemetery with Dr. Mark Harrod officiating.
Pallbearers will be Garrett Brown, Zachery Broyles, Bryan Blackmon, Chris Brown, Calvin Hensley and Stan Miller.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Trinity Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 99, Jonesborough, TN 37659.
Condolences may be sent to the Jackson family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
