JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Viola Van Zandt, age 73, of Jonesborough passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center.

Viola was born on March 29, 1949, in Sulphur Springs, Tennessee to the late Hector and Sophia Roberts Briggs. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two brothers, Raymond Briggs & Howard Edward Briggs.