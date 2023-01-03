JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Viola Van Zandt, age 73, of Jonesborough passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Viola was born on March 29, 1949, in Sulphur Springs, Tennessee to the late Hector and Sophia Roberts Briggs. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two brothers, Raymond Briggs & Howard Edward Briggs.
Viola was an inspiration to all who were lucky enough to have known her. She loved children, especially her grandchildren and of course, their parents. She was a very loving person. She enjoyed listening to traditional country Christian music, reading or listening to the Bible, traveling, and helping organize events that bring people together. Her favorite song was Great is Thy Faithfulness. She loved working in her garden, producing beautiful flowers. She was tireless in helping others whenever she could.
Survivors include her husband, Jack Van Zandt; son, Jack Van Zandt II and wife, Mary Margaret (Huske) Van Zandt; their children, Sophia Elisabeth Van Zandt & Bailey Josefine Van Zandt; son, Robert Van Zandt; his children, Laney Jo Van Zandt, Grant Mundy Van Zandt, & Jordan Grant Van Zandt; brothers, Ralph Briggs, Eldridge Briggs, & Glenn Lake Briggs; Sister, Dorothy Louise Hall; several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM, Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Heritage Baptist Church with Pastor Reggie Weems officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 PM to 2 PM prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Viola’s name to Agape Women’s Services, 515 West Walnut Street, Johnson City, Tennessee, 37604.