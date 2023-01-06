JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Victoria McInturff, age 89, Jonesborough, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Four Oaks Health Care Center.
Mrs. McInturff was born April 8, 1933, in Washington County, TN and the daughter of the late David & Sarah Parton Cooper. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charlie J. McInturff; grandsons, Mike McInturff & Brandon McInturff; brothers, Lee Cooper, Dillard Cooper, Joe Cooper, Grady Cooper, OB Cooper; sisters, Amanda Wilhoit & Zella Cloyd; sister-in-law, Cara “Cotton” Cooper; infant sibling.
She is survived by her sons, Charles Lynn McInturff (Donna) of Jonesborough, Dennis McInturff (Lisa Martin) of Jonesborough; daughter, Peggy Cloyd (Dave) of Jonesborough; sister, Lora Garvin; brother, Ralph Cooper (Carolyn); Grandchildren, Brian Cloyd, Misty Scruggs (Mark), Ryan McInturff (Brittany), Latisha Watson (Malcomb), Savanna Patten (Dylan) & Heather Mitchell; great-grandchildren, Charlie McInturff, Eden Cloyd, Amber Scruggs, Ethan Scruggs, Levi McInturff & Gracie Mitchell; special nephew, Blake Jones; several step great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Graveside services will be at 3:00 PM, Saturday, January 7, 2023, at New Victory Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Jeremy Dykes officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be Curt & Pete McGee and Jim Snodgrass.
Special thanks to Caris Healthcare and Four Oaks Healthcare.