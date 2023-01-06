JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Victoria McInturff, age 89, Jonesborough, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Four Oaks Health Care Center.

Mrs. McInturff was born April 8, 1933, in Washington County, TN and the daughter of the late David & Sarah Parton Cooper. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charlie J. McInturff; grandsons, Mike McInturff & Brandon McInturff; brothers, Lee Cooper, Dillard Cooper, Joe Cooper, Grady Cooper, OB Cooper; sisters, Amanda Wilhoit & Zella Cloyd; sister-in-law, Cara “Cotton” Cooper; infant sibling.