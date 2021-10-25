JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Vera Montgomery Lowe, of Jonesborough, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2021, under the care of Ballad Hospice.
Born to the late James Taylor Montgomery and Martha Viola Harmon Montgomery in Roan Mountain, TN, Vera graduated class valedictorian of Cloudland High School in 1955.
Vera had lived her life in both Tennessee and Florida, where she loved teaching Sunday school. She was a warm person with a heart that loved children. Vera was also a skilled painter and accomplished quilter. Known for her love of cooking, Vera enjoyed preparing meals for guests and as gifts for those in need of a home-cooked meal.
In addition to her parents, Vera is preceded in death by seven brothers: John Ray Montgomery, James W. Montgomery, Elbert E. Montgomery, David A. Montgomery, Glen E. Montgomery, George W. Montgomery (Champ), Raymond Montgomery; five sisters: Lillian Montgomery Nunley, Marie Montgomery, Stella Montgomery Fox, Laura Montgomery Berry Williams, Margie Montgomery Ashley; one infant daughter, Melinda Dawn Eller.
Survivors include her husband James Lawson Lowe of Jonesborough; son Larry M. Eller (Rhonda) Jacksonville, FL; two stepsons: James L. Lowe, Jr. (Kim) Jonesborough, TN, John A. Lowe (Sue Ellen) Gray, TN; six grandchildren: Ashley Lowe Adams (Anthony) Jonesborough, Brandon Putnam, Jacksonville, FL, Kenny Eller (Rachel) Jacksonville, FL, John David Lowe, Emma Caroline Lowe, Sarah Katherine Lowe, Gray, TN; great-grandchildren: Ivie Putnam, Ellie Elizabeth Eller, Timothy Eller, all of Jacksonville, FL; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family of Vera Montgomery Lowe will receive friends from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM Thursday, October 28, 2021 in the Tetrick Funeral Services Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 PM with Pastor Joel Cook and Dr. Mark Harrod officiating. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 2:00 PM at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the committal service please arrive at Mountain Home by 1:50 PM. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
The Lowe family would like to express their gratitude to the many friends who visited Vera and provided meals and love. They would also like to thank Ballad Health Hospice, especially nurse Sarah Beth for their dedication and care.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Lowe Family.