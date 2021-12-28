JOHNSON CITY - Mrs. Venida Jane Whittaker age 94, of Johnson City, TN and Brentwood, TN. passed away on December 25, 2021, at Williamson Medical Center.
Venida was born on August 22, 1927, to the late Howell C. Breeden and Josephine S. Rush Breeden. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Earl E. Whittaker, son, Richard E. Whittaker brother, Joe Howell Breeden and granddaughter, Erin Whittaker.
Survivors include her son; David Whittaker (Teresa), daughters; Susan J. Whittaker Monday (Doyle), Sara A. Whittaker McLemore (Steve), grandchildren; Matthew, Austin, Jordan Whittaker and Joshua Whittaker, Nathan Monday, Rebecca Monday Wagoner, Melissa Monday Linning and Michael Monday, also Wade, David, Joseph McLemore and fourteen great grandchildren.
Venida enjoyed nearly 54 years of marriage with Earl raising their four children in a Christian home. The last eleven years, Venida lived with David and Teresa helping raise Joshua. In addition to being a wonderful matriarch, Venida was an alumnus of Science Hill High School and ETSU. Venida was always active in a Christian church and her community.
Visitation with the Whittaker family will begin on Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Harpeth Hills Funeral Home, 9090 Hwy 100, Nashville, TN 37221 with burial to be held on Friday, December 31, 2021 at 10:00 am at Monte Vista Cemetery, 1900 East Oak Avenue, Johnson City, TN. 37601.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, https://www.samaritanspurse.org/