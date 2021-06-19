II Timothy 4-7: I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.
JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Ufrema Ward, age 82, Jonesborough passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021 at NHC Healthcare Center of Johnson City.
Mrs. Ward was a native of Washington County and a daughter of the late J.C. & Ada Ruth Peavler Crawford.
She was a member of Bowmantown Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and was Women’s Mission Director for years. She had a heart for others and telling them about the Lord.
She was a loving wife, mother, mamaw, sister and friend who loved everyone and was an inspiration to many.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Lee Ward, an infant daughter, Lisa Ann Ward, a sister, Willie White and a brother, Johnny Crawford.
Survivors include one daughter, and son-in-law, Jennifer & Craig Dunbar, Jonesborough; one granddaughter, Cassidy Dunbar, Jonesborough, who was the light of her life; brothers, Larry Crawford (Myriam) South America, Garry Crawford (Carol), Mt. Carmel, TN, Ricky Crawford (Sue), Jonesborough; sister, Kathy Meek (Howard), Rogersville; brother & sister-in-law, Robert & Judy Ward, Jonesborough; sister-in-law, Betty Ward, Jonesborough; and several nephews and nieces.
The Ward family would like to thank special friend, Farris Broyles, Governor’s Bend Staff in Erwin and all the staff at NHC Healthcare of Johnson City for their wonderful friendship and care.
Funeral services will be conducted 5:00 PM, Monday, June 21, 2021 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Faye and Rev. Josh Grizzle officiating. Music will be provided by Jerry and Sue Keys. The family will receive friends from 3:00-5:00 pm Monday prior to the service. Interment services will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Heath Broyles, Keith Broyles, Eugene Ward, Eric Bailey, Tim Crawford and Craig Dunbar.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home, PO Box 2206, Brentwood, TN 37024
Condolences may be sent to the Ward family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821