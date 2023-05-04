JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Traci Ann Siew (Mckee), 52, of Jonesborough, passed away Monday, May 1, 2023, in the Johnson City Medical Center.
Traci was a lifelong resident of Jonesborough, TN. She was the daughter of the late Louis Mckee and surviving Rita Mckee.
Traci graduated from David Crockett High School in 1998 where she participated in HOSA and volunteered with EMS apart of the Jonesborough rescue squad. She was known to many as a “jack of all trades” throughout life due to her numerous career paths and adventurous spirit.
Traci can be considered a “dollar tree enthusiast” and thoroughly enjoyed watching Tennessee Volunteer and Titans football with her husband George Siew. She was a member of Church of Christ in Kingsport, TN for the last 10 years. She was a beloved member of her community where she didn’t know a stranger and would give the shirt off her back for anyone in need.
In addition to her father, Traci was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Nilan and Iva McCrary; paternal grandparents, Robert and Juanita Mckee; nephew, Christopher Hall, and several aunts and uncles.
Survivors include her husband George Siew of two years; two daughters Natasha Shellmyer, Leigh Ann Breeden and her husband Mathew Breeden; mother Rita Mckee; sister Lori Blevins and husband Mickey Blevins; brother Gary Mckee and wife Jessical Mckee; brother Jerry Mckee; nieces, Tapaienga Blevins, Deziray Maupin, Jordyn and Jazmyn Phillps; nephews, Tristan Blevins, Adyn Lester Mckee, Alex Mckee; aunt, Sharon Wishon and husband Gene Wishon; her life-long best friend Kym Hartley and husband David Hartley, and several cousins.
The family of Traci Siew will receive friends from 5-7 PM Sunday May 7, 2023 at Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City. The funeral service will follow at 7 PM. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 11 AM on Monday May 8, 2023 at Washington County Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers will be close family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Ayden Lester Mckee and Alex Mckee. Family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 a.m. Monday.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Franklin Woods Community Hospital ICU floor and Johnson City Medical Center 2600 ICU block for your honesty, hospitality, professionalism, life-saving work and empathy during Traci’s last days and hours here on earth.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Siew family. (423) 610-7171.