JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Traci Ann Siew (Mckee), 52, of Jonesborough, passed away Monday, May 1, 2023, in the Johnson City Medical Center.

Traci was a lifelong resident of Jonesborough, TN. She was the daughter of the late Louis Mckee and surviving Rita Mckee.

