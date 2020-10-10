TELFORD - Mrs. Theresa Cook, 51, Telford, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020.
The daughter of Franklin Norman and Joyce Slone, Theresa was born in Pikeville, Kentucky on November 14, 1968.
I’m a coal miners’ daughter, but I’m a child of the King. Her faith was of the Apostolic Penacostal. She loved her children and grandchildren very much. She will always be remembered for being a very loving and caring woman and would always help anyone that she could.
Survivors include husband, Ricky Cook, Son, Ricky Travis Lee Cook (Crystal Dempsey), daughters, Tasha Cook and Sabrina Cook, grandchildren, Khloe Cook, Kaden Cook, Jase Cook, Matthew Cook, Hailey Cook and Michael Cook, brothers, David Norman, Franklin Norman, William Norman, Benny Norman, and sisters, Christina Dotson, Rosetta Norman.
Visitation will be from 2 to 3 PM on Monday, October 12, 2020, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. Funeral will begin at 3 PM. The graveside service will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
Pastor Opie Ray Harris will be officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the Cook family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN. 753-3821