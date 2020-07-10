TELFORD - Mrs. Thelma Patricia "Pat" Belcher, 86, Telford, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Dominion of Johnson City. Funeral services for Mrs. Belcher will be 6:00 pm, Monday, July 13, 2020 at Johnson City Church of God. The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 PM prior to the funeral. A second receiving of friends will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Roselawn Cemetery in Princeton, W.V. followed by a committal service. A full obituary can be viewed on the funeral home website at www.dillow-taylor.com. Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821
