JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Teri “Teresa” Fournier Traver, age 70, Jonesborough, passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at her residence.
Mrs. Traver was born in Willimantic, Connecticut, on April 5, 1951, to Richard & Margaret Poirier Fournier.
She retired from the US Postal Service and was a Mail Carrier in Duchess County, NY. She was a member of Rural Letter Carriers Association. She loved to farm and garden.
In addition to her mother, Margaret, survivors include her husband, Vincent Traver, Jr.; children, Michael McCarthy, Angela McCarthy-Amelio and Luke McCarthy; four grandchildren, Cody McCarthy, Micaela Amelio, Cahlyn Amelio and Evan McCarthy; sisters, Lucille Fournier Kropat, Deniese Fournier Rice and Annette Fournier.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life will be held in May in Hillsdale, New York.
Condolences may be sent to the Traver family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
