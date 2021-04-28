GRAY - Mrs. Teresa “Terri” Bradford Freeman, age 68, Gray, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Life Care Center of Gray.
Mrs. Freeman was born in Johnson City and the daughter of the late Harry B. & Judy B. Mahaffey Bradford.
She was a member of Walnut Christian Church.
Survivors include her son, Justin Freeman and partner Andy Smith, Johnson City; two brothers, Michael Bradford (Julie), Bardstown, KY and Mark Bradford (Dee Dee) Jonesborough; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Lifecare Center of Gray for their wonderful care and support of Terri.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 pm Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the Freeman family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821