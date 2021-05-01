JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Teresa Cable, age 63, Jonesborough, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021 at her residence.
Mrs. Cable was born in Washington County and the daughter of the late Junior & Arlola Simpson Cable. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Doyle Cable.
Survivors include son, Matt Hardin (Wendy); daughters, Katrina Wilson (Jason) and Kellie Hardin; grandchildren, Michael Hardin, Damian Locklear, Anakin Hardin, Halee Hardin, Jalyn Wilson, Exavier Locklear, Tristian Locklear and Emerleigh Locklear; a brother, Charles Cable; special friend, Brenda Crawford; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Private memorial services will be held at a later date.
