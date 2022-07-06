JOHNSON CITY - Mrs. Teah Cecelia Smith Keene, 68, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2022 in Johnson City, TN surrounded by her husband and 2 children.
Teah was born to Artemis and Bessie Pearl Cumbie Smith in Richlands, VA. She was the youngest of 5 children, with her siblings ranging 11-20 years older than she. Teah was a State Thespian champion, a gymnast, and a lifeguard prior to graduating from Richlands High School in 1971.
While preparing to enter Georgia Tech in August 1971, Teah was set up on a blind date with the soon-to- be love of her life, Ronnie. It was love at first sight; engaged in 3 weeks and married in 3 months. Over the years, Ron and Teah made their home of the Claypool Hill area of Richlands. They raised their 2 children there, Rhonda and Tim.
Teah used her gifts and talents by being a friend to all she met, singing many solos and participating in church choir, decorating displays for a major department store, being a long-term substitute for Tazewell County Public Schools, and eventually, being a well-loved Nana to her 6 grandchildren.
Teah and Ron moved to Bristol, TN in 2004, where they resided until July 2021. While there, they attended Highlands Fellowship, located in Bristol, VA. Since then, they have both resided at Brookdale Senior Living in Johnson City, TN.
Teah was looking forward to hearing her Lord say, “Well done thy good and faithful servant…come and share your master’s happiness.” (Matthew 25:21, 23)
In addition to her parents, Teah was preceded in death by one sister, Shirley Smith Setliffe, and 2 brothers, Harold R. Smith and Leilani Smith.
Survivors include her husband of fifty years, Ronald Lee Keene; one daughter, Rhonda (Keene) Forlow and her husband Rev. Brad Forlow of Barre, VT; one son, Timothy Keene and his wife Jessica Keene of Rogersville, TN; one sister, Barbara Ketron; six grandchildren, Lauren, Rachel, and Ian Forlow; Haley, Sam and Gracie Keene; and several nieces and nephews.
The family of Mrs. Teah Keene will receive extended family and friends from 11:00 am to 12: 00 PM Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Tetrick Funeral Services. The funeral service will follow at 12 PM with Rev. Dr. Brad Forlow officiating. The graveside committal service will follow at 2 pm in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Sam Keene, Ian Forlow, John Ketron, Kenny Condra, Greg Smith, and Jeff Boyd. Minister, family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 PM Thursday.
The family requests that in lieu of food or gifts, memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (act.alz.org).
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Keene Family.