Mrs. Sylvia Joyce Guinn, age 87, passed away at home Tuesday, October 20, 2020 following an extended illness.
Mrs. Guinn was the daughter of the late Raleigh & Gladys Fox of Limestone. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Curtis E. Guinn in March 2020, a daughter, Kim Guinn, brother, Kenneth Fox, daughter-in-law, Teresa Wells Guinn, five sisters, Barbara Jenkins, Laurene Anderson, Mildred Broyles, Freda Jones, and Evelyn Broyles.
She graduated Washington College Academy and worked at East Tennessee State University for 27 years.
Mrs. Guinn was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church where she served as secretary for a number of years.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Larry & Bernice Guinn; a son, Michael Guinn; two granddaughters, Holly & Kristi Guinn; two great-granddaughters, Nevaeh & Ariea Guinn; one great grandson, Mason Guinn; and a sister, Virginia Caudle, Johnson City.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the wonderful caregivers Donna, Jennifer, Pam & Diane, they became like family.
Due to the pandemic, no visitation will be held but friends can come by and sign the guest registration during funeral home business hours.
Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 pm Friday, October 23, 2020 at Liberty Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Michael Vaughn and Pastor Steven Spell officiating.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Joyce Guinn’s honor, to the Alzheimer’s Northeast Tennessee Chapter 2020 Meadowview Parkway Suite 100 Kingsport, TN 37660.
Condolences may be made to the Guinn family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 423-753-3821