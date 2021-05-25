Mrs. Sylvia Bailey Bowser, age 86, moved to her eternal home on Monday May 24, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Mrs. Bowser was a lifelong residence of Gray, TN and the daughter of the late David and Nancy Blanche Light Bailey. She was also preceded in death by her husband Robert Bowser, Jimmy Hamilton, son JJ Hamilton, and siblings R.C. Hamilton, Walker Hamilton, Majorie Elliott, and Junior Bailey.
Mrs. Bowser was a member of Greenvale Baptist Church. She retired from Burlington Mills.
Survivors include her children Nancy Cole (Kenny), Tammy Robinson (Butch) Richard Hamilton, Christine Short, and daughter in law Punch Hamilton; grandchildren Fred, Wade, Cheyenne, Aaron, and Emily and Chance; great grandchildren Riley, Lexi, Paisley, Zion, Markita and Erin; sister Martha Ferguson; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Saturday May 29 2021 2:00 PM at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Sparky Barnes and Pastor John H Moore officiating. The family will receive family and friends from 12:00 to 2:00 PM prior to the service. Graveside service will follow at East Tennessee Cemetery with Brother D.J. Gore and Pastor Travis Shaffer officiating,
Condolences may be sent to the Bowser family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
Dillow-Taylor Funeral; Home and Cremation Services 423-753-3821