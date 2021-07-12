SPRING HILL, FL - Mrs. Susan Sommers Roettinger, age 57, of Spring Hill, FL, sadly passed away and into the arms of her heavenly Father on Saturday June 26, 2021. Susan grew up in Elizabethton, TN and has spent the last 30+ years living in Florida. She is the daughter of the late James H Sommers and Linda Sommers Osborne.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother Mike Sommers.
Susan graduated from Happy Valley High School, Elizabethton TN, class of 1981. She moved to Florida where she worked for many years at Walgreens as assistant manager. She was an active member of Holiday Methodist Church where she served on the Board, as a teacher, song leader and secretary. She will be missed terribly by her church family and coworkers where she formed many friendships.
Susan was very appreciative for all the cards, texts, phone calls and visits from her family and friends.
Susan will also be missed by her precious cats Sunny and Dusty.
Survivors include her loving husband, Warren “Scooter” Roettinger Jr, her precious son, David Govan, three sisters, Liz Thornburg, Mary Hodge and Rebecca Sommers, her brother Joe Sommers and aunt and uncle Jane & Ray Dunkelberg, along with several cousins, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral services for Susan’s friends and family will be conducted at 4:00 PM Saturday July 17, 2021, at Holiday Methodist Church, 5330 Whippoorwill Dr, Holiday, FL 34690 with Pastor Leiloni Holder officiating.
The graveside service will be held on the following Saturday at 11:00 AM, July 24, 2021 @ Lyons Chapel Cemetery 1258 Dry Creek Rd, Elizabethton, TN.