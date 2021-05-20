LIMESTONE - Mrs. Sue Ellen Mitchell Callahan, age 75, Limestone, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021 at Franklin Woods Community Hospital.
Mrs. Callahan was born in Johnson City and the daughter of the late Ray & Flora Bell Ry Mitchell. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Lee Callahan and several nephews and nieces.
She was a Cosmetology Teacher at Daniel Boone High School.
Survivors include her only daughter, Charlee Sue Callahan, Limestone; sister, Ruth Dunbar; and brothers, Donnie and Lynn Mitchell; and several nephews and nieces.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 pm Friday, May 21, 2021 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at New Salem Cemetery with Rev. Ron Owens and Pastor Craig Ponder officiating.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
Condolences may be sent to the Callahan family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
