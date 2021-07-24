JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Sondra Dugger, age 60, Jonesborough, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mrs. Dugger was born in Johnson City and the daughter of the late Horace & Sudie Henderson Batchelor. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie Wayne Dugger and a granddaughter, Makayla Dugger.
Survivors include her children, Willie Henderson (Bluebyrd), Jeremiah Henderson (Dwana), and Josh Dugger (Jennifer); a grandson, Cameron Dugger; granddaughters, Hannah Henderson, DeAnn Self, Dawn Self and Dewana Brewer; and several nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Inurnment services will be conducted 3:00 PM, Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Dugger Family Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the Dugger family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821