TELFORD - Mrs. Shirley Tester Hayes, age 89, of Telford, passed away on January 23, 2023, at Agape.
She was born on June 18, 1933, to the late Thomas Milton and Mary Wilma Woodruff Tester.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ellis Hayes; sister, Lora Rice & husband, Clarence; sisters and brothers-in-law, Howard Hayes, Frank & Mildred Hayes, Lois Whitaker, Marie & Harold France, Rev. Marvin Hayes; special nephew, Russell Rice.
Shirley retired from the Johnson City Press, after 40 years as the head of the Accounting Department. She was a member of New Victory United Methodist Church where she was the pianist for 70 years and the treasurer for 40 years. She was a member & past President of the Telford Home Demonstration Club and was a proud graduate of Washington College Academy Class of 1951.
Left to cherish her memory include son, Alan Hayes; nieces and nephews, Juanita Miles (Clarence), Dennis Rice, Kenneth Hayes, Norma Jean Ledford, Harold Hayes (Shelia), Lynn Whitaker (Annie), Sharron Phillips (Darryl), Alvin France, Kevin France (Pam), Justin & John Hayes; special great-niece and nephew John & Amy Miles; sister-in-law, Jeannie Hayes; several cousins.
Graveside Service will be at 2 PM, Sunday, January 29, 2023, at New Victory United Methodist Cemetery with Rev. Garland James & Rev. Cathy Downs officiating. Friends & family who want to view & sign the register may come by Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home between 9 AM to 3 PM, on Saturday, January 28, 2023.
Pallbearers will be, Dennis Rice, John Miles, Clarence Miles, Harold Hayes, Kevin France & Alvin France.
Condolences may be sent to the Hayes family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 423-753-3821
