JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Shirley Mae Hazelwood, age 75, Jonesborough, passed away Wednesday February 2, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Mrs. Hazelwood was a native of Washington County and the daughter of the late Thomas Melvin and Jennette Long Cole. She was also preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Kenny Cole, Leroy Cole, Clarence Cole, Evelyn Merriman, and Tommy Cole.
Mrs. Hazelwood was a Homemaker.
Survivors include two daughters Rita Mosier and Rhonda Lovelace (Clint), two grandchildren Wesley Mosier and LaToria Eades (Dustin), great grandchildren Ollie Jo, Amelia Sue and Zane River; brothers and sisters, Roger Cole (Lucy), Harry Cole, Christine Graybeal, David Cole, Larry Cole, Fred Cole (Mary) and Ernest Cole (Mary Lou), and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial service for Mrs. Hazelwood will be Saturday February 5, 2022 4:00PM at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor John H. Moore officiating.
The family would like to give a special Thank You to her caregivers at
A-1 Independent Living Solutions and special thanks to Charlene Depew.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremations Services 423-753-3821