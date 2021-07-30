JOHNSON CITY/COOKEVILLE, TN - Funeral services for Mrs. Shelia Kemp Stewart, age 56 Johnson City, TN, formerly of Cookeville, will be held Saturday, July 31st at 11:00 a.m. in the Cookeville chapel of Hooper Huddleston and Horner Funeral Home. Pastor Steve Tiebout will officiate. Interment will follow in the West Cemetery in the Fairview community of Putnam County.
Her family will receive friends Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and again Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Shelia died suddenly Monday, July 26th in Johnson City.
She was born August 5, 1964 in Cookeville to the late Billy Howard Kemp and Reba Frances Kemp. She was a 1982 graduate of Putnam County Senior High School. As a deeply religious person throughout her life, she attended Washington Ave Baptist Church during her youth and attended The River Community Church prior to moving to Johnson City in 2016. She found her most fulfilling work at ReVIDA Recovery where she worked as an office manager.
Shelia was a compassionate, empathetic and understanding person. She enjoyed art, reading and was an animal lover.
She is survived by her husband, Bradley Stewart; son, Chris Roberson and wife Kelly; stepdaughters, Gracie Stewart, Abbi Stewart and Chloe Stewart; stepmother, Fran Kemp; half-sister, Pamela Kemp; uncle, Bobby and Sandra Kemp.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Memorial contributions are suggested to be made to any local animal shelter.
Hooper Huddleston & Horner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. (931)526-6111. Share memories and condolences at www.hhhfunerals.com.