JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Shelby J. Malone Greene, age 83, Jonesborough, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mrs. Greene was born in Washington County and the daughter of the late Bruce & Louise Evelyn Milhorn. She was also preceded in death by her husband, LeeRoy Malone, second husband, Eddie Greene, a son, Leroy Malone, three brothers and one sister.
She was a member of Chestnut Grove Union Church.
Mrs. Greene enjoyed cooking, flowers and most of all, taking care of others.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Jane & Chris Snyder; grandson (her pride & joy), Michael Martin & fiancé Kelly Tyree; great-grandkids, Austin & Mackenzie Winfrey; sister, Patsy Yokley; brother and sister-in-law, Powell & Judy Milhorn; and all of the children that thought of her as a mom, grandmother and nana.
Friends may come by Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from 10:00-2:00 pm to view and sign the register.
Graveside services will be conducted 4:00 pm Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Maple Lawn Cemetery with Pastor Ken Gaskin officiating.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
