JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Sharon “Darlene” Carter, 64, of Jonesborough, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at her residence.
Mrs. Carter was the daughter of the late Hobert Treadway & Jeanette Hodge Treadway. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Roger Dwayne Treadway. Darlene was born in Washington County on August 22, 1956.
She spent many years volunteering and employed with Girl Scouts of America and the last 25 years with Department of Children Services. She was a member of the Limestone Volunteer Fire Department and Kingsport Life Saving Crew.
Darlene was a longtime member of Cherokee Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Butch Carter; daughter, Terri Lynn Broyles Alley (Jason); son, Tony Ray Broyles, Jr.; grandson, Tyler Shelton; brother, Rick Treadway (Terri); aunt, Betty Treadway; father-in-law, Earl Wayne Carter (Ruth); brothers-in-law, Mike Brandon, Steve Pennell, John Carter; sister-in-law, Melissa Graham; special cousins, Marie Jackson, Gene & Faye Treadway, Catherine Treadway, Wayne & Sandy Treadway, Randy & Annie Treadway, Bruce Treadway, Shirley & Ronnie Tester, and Chris & Tammy Treadway; special friends, Tammy Street, Vickie & Warren Browder, Carolyn Thomas, Shelly Lane and the Broyles family, which have always been special to her.
Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 pm, Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor John H. Moore officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday prior to the service.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 15, 2021, at Cherokee Baptist Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Tony Ray Broyles, Jr., Tyler Shelton, Ben Broyles, Matthew Broyles, Bradley Phillips, Brent Metcalf, and Jason Alley. Honorary pallbearers will be Dean Martin, Gene Treadway, Warren Browder, Joe Royston and Class of 1974.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN. 753-3821.