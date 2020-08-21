JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Sarah Virginia Vines Gregg, age 93, Jonesborough, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at Cornerstone Village.
Mrs. Gregg was born in Washington County and the daughter of the late James Elias & Sylvia Depew Vines. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph S. Gregg, brothers, J.E. Vines, Jr. and William Vines and two sisters Rose Campbell and Helen Hyder
She was a member of Union Christian Church.
Survivors include a daughter, Ann Bowers, Jonesborough; son, Mike Gregg (Judy) Oklahoma; grandchildren, Carol Harris (Sam), Shelly Williams (Dwayne), David Gregg (Melissa), Tina Brown (Keith); twelve great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren; and several nephews and nieces.
Graveside services will be conducted 10:00 am Monday, August 24, 2020 at Eden Cemetery with Minister Lamar Garrison officiating.
Pallbearers will be Sam Harris, Joseph Harris, Daniel Harris, Dustin Jones and Daniel Brown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Greenwood Cemetery 136 Lynch Circle Jonesborough, TN 37659.
