JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Sarah Ann Lilley, age 96, Jonesborough, passed away Monday, March 7, 2022, at Four Oaks Healthcare Center.
Mrs. Lilley was born in Washington County and the daughter of the late George & Hattie Head Buckingham. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Carroll E. Lilley, daughter, Nancy Dearstone, two sisters, Ollie Chandler, Minnie Fitzgerald and two brothers, Guy Buckingham and Gaines Buckingham.
She was a member of Erwin Church of Christ.
Survivors include her children, Kathy Lilley, George Lilley (Esther), and Melissa Hoss (Tony); son-in-law, Jerry Dearstone; grandchildren, A.J. Hoss, Gary Hoss, J.W. Dearstone, Carroll Dearstone, Sharon Warren and Mark Lilley; and several great grandchildren, nephews and nieces.
Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 PM Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Erwin Church of Christ with Minister Jeff Winters officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday prior to the service.
Graveside services will be conducted at 10:00 AM, Friday, March 11, 2022, at Monte Vista Burial Park.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
