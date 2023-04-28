JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Sara “Kathryn” Slemons, age 85, Jonesborough, passed away Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Four Oaks Healthcare Care Center.

Mrs. Slemons was born in Washington County and the daughter of the late John Abraham & Mary Sue Keefauver Droke. She was also preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Sheila Slemons.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Recommended for you