JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Sara “Kathryn” Slemons, age 85, Jonesborough, passed away Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Four Oaks Healthcare Care Center.
Mrs. Slemons was born in Washington County and the daughter of the late John Abraham & Mary Sue Keefauver Droke. She was also preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Sheila Slemons.
She was a member of Mt. Wesley United Methodist Church. She enjoyed going with Bill playing Bluegrass Music and her cats.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Billy Jack Slemons, Jonesborough; son, Benton Slemons, Jonesborough; grandchildren, Bradley Slemons (girlfriend, Jennifer Lawrence), and Heather Depew (Adam); great-grandchildren, Dixie Depew and Brandon & Bryson Slemons.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Lindsay Greenway and the staff at Four Oaks Healthcare for their wonderful care.
Funeral services will be conducted 3:00 PM, Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Jeremy Dykes officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30-3:00 pm Sunday prior to the service. Interment services will follow at Mt. Wesley Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Brad Slemons, Adam Depew, Bryson Slemons, Brandon Slemons, Chris Greenway and Donald Depew.
Memorial donations may be made to Mt. Wesley Cemetery Upkeep Fund C/O Lois Kyker, 266 Roy Green Rd., Telford, TN 37690.