JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Sandra Jarrett Clouse, age 64, Jonesborough, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at her residence.
Mrs. Clouse was born August 18, 1957, in Washington County and the daughter of the late Evert & Alma Ruth Cloyd Jarrett.
She was a member of Mt. Wesley United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Clouse was employed by Washington County Sheriff’s Department and took early retirement to take care of her mother full time.
Survivors include her husband, Ricky Clouse; her children, Chasity Hendrix (Scott), and Dusty Clouse; grandchildren, whom she loved so much, Gabriel, Connor and Brady Hendrix and Zaydee Clouse; brothers and sisters, Kathy Dillow (Brian), Karen Collins (Rod), Penny Hensley (Jackie), Allen Jarrett (Debbie), and Johnny Jarrett; several nephews, nieces, special aunt & cousin, Louise & Jackie Jarrett.
Due to covid, private graveside services will be conducted at Mt. Wesley Cemetery with Pastor Jeremy Dykes and grandson, Connor Hendrix officiating. Special music will be provided by Trey Hensley.
Covid guidelines will be followed.
Condolences may be sent to the Clouse family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821.