LIMESTONE - Mrs. Sandra J. Harris, age 71, Limestone, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mrs. Harris was born in Washington County and the daughter of the late Charles W. & Barbara Fox Jenkins. She was also preceded in death by a son, Kevin Todd Harris.
She was a member of Grace Brethren Church. She was a selfless person, always willing to help others, and enjoyed spending time with her family especially her two grandsons.
Mrs. Harris retired from the Washington County School System as an Instructional Assistant.
Survivors include her husband, Gary Harris, son, Doug Harris; daughter and son-in-law, Allison & John Tomko; grandchildren, Christopher Tomko and Joshua Tomko; sister and brother-in-law, Pam & Benny Van Huss; niece, Stacey Whitaker (Chad); nephew, Brad Van Huss (Melissa); great-nephew, Brady Van Huss; two aunts, Virginia Caudle and Maxine Roberson; and several cousins.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, there will not be a formal visitation or funeral, but friends may come by Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home to view and sign the register Tuesday, December 29, 2020 from 9:00-4:00 pm.
Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 pm Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Grace Brethren Cemetery with Rev. Jack Dykes and Pastor John H. Moore officiating.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Grace Brethren Church Cemetery 3337 Hwy. 11-E Telford, TN 37690 or American Diabetes Association ADA Research Foundation 1701 N. Beauregard St. Alexandrea, VA 22311.
Condolences may be sent to the Harris family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821